Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,716. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $740.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 78.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

