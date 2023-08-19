Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Prothena has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,883. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 445,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,461.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 11,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

