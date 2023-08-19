Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. On average, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.