Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. On average, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
