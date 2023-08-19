ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Up 4.6%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 6,555,237 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 294,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 267,702 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

