Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,418. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

