Prom (PROM) Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00014875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $70.80 million and $1.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018902 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,097.92 or 1.00072776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.82362641 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,844,883.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

