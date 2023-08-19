Prom (PROM) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Prom has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00014624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,063.35 or 1.00074356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.82731698 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,882,584.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

