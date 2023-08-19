Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00014772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $70.48 million and $1.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,164.85 or 1.00089365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.82362641 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,844,883.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.