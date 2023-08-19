Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $121.47. 1,886,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

