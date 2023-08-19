Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

PRVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 596,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $2,597,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,640.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,676 shares of company stock worth $12,665,768. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.