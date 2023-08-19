Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 366,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 621,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 1,989,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,489. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

