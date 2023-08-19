Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $15.84 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 594,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 334,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

