Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 590,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,922. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

