Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $23.69 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $211.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

