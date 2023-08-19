Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $22.74 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,740,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 4,916,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

