Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $16.57 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 169,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $85.80. 8,150,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

