Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $15.22 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. 173,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

