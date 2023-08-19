Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.65. 761,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.