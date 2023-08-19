Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.49. 870,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,694. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $429.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.