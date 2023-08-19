Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

