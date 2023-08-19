Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. 1,978,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

