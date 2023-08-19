Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

