Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 1,684,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,026 shares of company stock worth $3,115,299. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.