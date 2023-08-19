Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,587 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,848,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.