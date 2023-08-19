Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 26,901 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,214.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $256,917.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 18,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.69%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

