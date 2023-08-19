Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,723 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Telos were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telos by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,296. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

