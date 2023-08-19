Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 17,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 242.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,035,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022,514. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

