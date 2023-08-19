Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 8,500 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 485,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

