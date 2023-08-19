Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 771,863 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,863 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf comprises 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 4.50% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 378,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

