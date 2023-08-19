Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $31,965.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.