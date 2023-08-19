Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

PGEN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 119,411 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $180,310.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,837,786 shares in the company, valued at $48,075,056.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,780 shares of company stock worth $339,802. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

