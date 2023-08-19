Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 55,855 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 55,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $59,667.84.

On Friday, August 4th, Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00.

Precigen Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Precigen by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.