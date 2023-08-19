Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 284,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

