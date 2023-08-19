Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Purchases 1,998 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,460.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Andrew Spodek purchased 8,002 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $116,029.00.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a PE ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 730.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,389 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,368 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

