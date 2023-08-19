POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 764.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,417 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $102.56 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

