Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $349.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.22. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

