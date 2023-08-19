Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,557.88 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $37,557.88 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00246605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12107129 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $78,485.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

