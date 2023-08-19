Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,150. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

