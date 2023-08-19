Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $22.35 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.58. 2,053,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

