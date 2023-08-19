Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $16.44 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.