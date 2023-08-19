Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

