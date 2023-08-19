Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $327.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The company has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.83 and a 200-day moving average of $303.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

