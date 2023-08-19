Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.23. 2,458,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,267. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $181.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

