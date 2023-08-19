Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.18. 6,020,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,073. The company has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.31.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

