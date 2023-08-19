Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.99. 1,618,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.