Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.62

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.62 and traded as high as $79.85. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 94,100 shares changing hands.

Piper Jaffray Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

