Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,963. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

