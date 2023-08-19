PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.27. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 51,419 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
