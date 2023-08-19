PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.27. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 51,419 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,156,000. Natixis purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

