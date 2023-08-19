Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

