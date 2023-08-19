Pier Capital LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $20,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.